Toews scored a goal on two shots, added a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.

Toews continues to fill in on the top power-play unit while Cale Makar (lower body) is out. Over his last six games, Toews has two goals and four assists. He's not an elite talent on offense, but the 32-year-old defenseman can do plenty in a top-pairing role. He's just three points behind his 2025-26 regular season total, having amassed seven goals and 14 assists over 23 outings this year. He's added 41 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating.