Toews scored a goal, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Friday's 4-3 shootout win over the Wild.

Toews tallied at 13:31 of the third period to get the Avalanche on the board, sparking a three-goal comeback. The defenseman has four goals and an assist over his last three outings. The 32-year-old won't keep scoring goals at this pace, but his overall offense is in a good place this year. He has 10 tallies, 14 assists, 45 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating over 25 outings, matching his point total from 68 regular-season games a year ago.