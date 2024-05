Toews (illness) will be in action versus Dallas for Game 5 on Wednesday, Emily Kaplan of ESPN reports.

Toews' return to the lineup should bolster the Avs' offensive options considering he has generated six points through eight postseason contests. Caleb Jones figures to be dropped from the lineup with Toews back in action. In addition to pairing with Cale Makar, the 30-year-old Toews figures to link up with the No. 2 power-play unit.