Toews logged an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 2.

Toews is on an 11-game goal drought, but he's managed six helpers in that span. The 30-year-old defenseman reached the 50-point mark for the third year in a row in the regular season, adding 159 shots on net, 74 hits, 110 blocked shots and a plus-28 rating over 82 appearances. Toews remains in a top-pairing role, and while he won't put up Cale Makar-like numbers on offense, he's still a solid part of the Avalanche's depth scoring.