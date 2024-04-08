Toews produced an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Stars.

Toews has been steady with a goal and six assists over his last eight appearances. The 30-year-old defenseman is up to 47 points, 154 shots on net, 107 blocked shots, 73 hits and a plus-24 rating over 78 appearances. He continues to play on the top pairing and second power-play unit, which helps him to stay involved on offense, but he'll still need a hot finish to reach the 50-point mark for a third straight campaign.