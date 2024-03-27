Toews had an assist, three shots on net, two blocks and one hit in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Montreal.
Toews gathered a loose puck that Jonathan Drouin kept in the zone and set off the passing sequence that led to Nathan MacKinnon's first-period tally. The defenseman has three assists in the last two games and inched closer to a third straight 50-point season. Toews has 43 points (11 goals, 32 assists) through 72 games.
