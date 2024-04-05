Share Video

Toews had an assist, two shots on net, two blocks and two hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over Minnesota.

Toews helped on Jonathan Drouin's game-winning tally early in the second period. The defenseman is finishing strong with six points over the last six games. A third consecutive 50-point season is within sight; Toews needs four points over the final six games to achieve that feat.

