Compher posted an assist and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Compher initially had an assist on Jacob MacDonald's second-period goal, but that was switched to Andre Burakovsky. The 25-year-old Compher left no doubt when he got the puck to Pierre-Edouard Bellemare for the empty-net tally. Through 18 games, Compher has four points, 19 blocked shots, 15 hits and 15 PIM in a bottom-six role. He hasn't done enough to justify a fantasy roster spot.