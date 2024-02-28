Compher supplied a shorthanded goal, an assist and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Capitals.

Winners of six consecutive contests, Detroit is clicking on all cylinders, with Compher doing his part by recording his first multi-point game in three months. The 28-year-old is up to 15 goals, 21 assists and a plus-6 rating to remain relevant in deep leagues, though it's going to be tough for Compher to sustain a gaudy (20.5) shooting percentage.