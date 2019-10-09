Compher (lower body) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Bruins, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Coach Jared Bednar said Compher hasn't skated since Saturday's win over the Wild. There isn't a clear timeline for his return, but he'll need to get a full practice session in first. If his absence extends to this Saturday's game versus the Coyotes, the Avalanche will likely place Compher on injured reserve. Tyson Jost will center the third line in his place.