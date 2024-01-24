Johnson will be held out of Wednesday's matchup with Washington due to a nagging undisclosed injury, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.

Johnson previously missed time with a lower-body injury but it's not clear if this persistent problem is related. With the 37-year-old veteran coming out of the lineup, a healthy Bowen Byram (lower body) will play for the first time since Jan, 4 against Dallas. For his part, Johnson's lack of offensive upside figures to make him a relative non-factor in fantasy contests.