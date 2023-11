Manson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, coach Jared Bednar told Meghan Angley of DNVR Avalanche on Wednesday.

Manson missed Monday's contest, but the reason for his absence wasn't initially clear. He has an assist, 20 hits and 18 blocks in 13 contests in 2023-24. The 32-year-old is likely to serve on the third pairing once he's ready to return.