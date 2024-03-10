Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said Sunday that O'Connor (hip) will undergo season-ending surgery, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.
The season-ending hip injury is a tough break for O'Connor, who had a career-best 13 goals and 25 points through 57 games in 2023-24. With O'Connor out of commission, deadline additions Yakov Trenin and Brandon Duhaime could be in for extended roles.
