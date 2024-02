O'Connor (lower body) is good to play Thursday versus Detroit, per the NHL media site.

O'Connor missed Colorado's previous four contests. He has 13 goals, 25 points, 32 PIM, 50 hits and 36 blocks in 51 outings in 2023-24. O'Connor is projected to play on the second line alongside Miles Wood and Ross Colton. Meanwhile, Andrew Cogliano is exiting the lineup due to an illness.