O'Connor (lower body) is unlikely to return for Sunday's game against the Coyotes, coach Jared Bednar told Ryan Boulding of NHL.com on Saturday.

O'Connor is close to returning, but Bednar wants to avoid rushing the forward back and potentially making the injury worse. The 27-year-old has 13 goals and 25 points in 51 outings in 2023-24. If O'Connor doesn't play Saturday, Chris Wagner might make his Avalanche debut as the fourth-line center.