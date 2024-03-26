O'Connor (hip) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per CapFriendly.
O'Connor will miss the rest of the 2023-24 season, so this is simply a procedural move for Colorado. The 27-year-old had 13 goals and 25 points in 57 games this season.
