O'Connor is dealing with a lower-body injury and won't play Wednesday versus Detroit, per Ryan Boulding of NHL.com.
O'Connor has 13 goals and 25 points in 57 contests this season. With the 27-year-old unavailable Wednesday, Jonathan Drouin might serve in a top-six capacity. The Avalanche might also dress seven defensemen, though that could depend on the availability of Bowen Byram (illness).
