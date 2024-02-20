O'Connor (lower body) won't play Tuesday against the Canucks, according to Meghan Angley of DNVR Avalanche.

O'Connor will miss his fourth straight contest. He has picked up 13 goals, 25 points and 79 shots on net across 51 outings this season. As a result of O'Connor's absence Tuesday, Chris Wagner is slated to be in the lineup for his second consecutive appearance.