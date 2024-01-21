O'Connor scored a hat trick on five shots on net while adding a hit, a blocked shot and a plus-4 rating in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Flyers.

The 27-year-old delivered his first career hat trick with a tally in every period, including an empty-netter to wrap things up. O'Connor had never scored more than nine goals in a season prior to 2023-24, but he already has a career-high 11 in 45 games, and his 22 points is only five shy of establishing a new personal best in that category as well.