O'Connor scored a goal and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators.

O'Connor gave the Avalanche a 3-1 lead in the first period with his first point in the last five games. The 25-year-old has emerged as a regular in the Avalanche's bottom six with eight goals, 24 points, 126 shots on net, 99 hits, 31 PIM and a plus-10 rating in 80 appearances.