Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Dealing with undisclosed issue
Nieto (undisclosed) wore a non-contact jersey during Tuesday's practice, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Colorado has yet to release any details regarding the specific nature of Nieto's injury, but he should be considered questionable at best for Wednesday's game against the Sabres at this juncture. Another update on the 27-year-old winger's status should surface following the Avalanche's game-day skate.
