Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Signs two-year contract with Colorado
Nieto agreed to a two-year deal with the Avalanche on Friday.
The 25-year-old posted a career-high 15 goals last season during his second stint with the Avalanche. "Matt brings speed and offensive depth to our lineup," said Avalanche Executive Vice President/General Manager Joe Sakic. "He adds a lot of energy to our team and was a big part of our penalty kill this past season. We're excited to have him back for the next two years."
More News
-
Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Takes first step in arbitration process•
-
Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Tendered qualifying offer•
-
Avalanche's Matt Nieto: One point shy of matching career high•
-
Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Earns point in second straight game•
-
Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Scores in third straight•
-
Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Will play Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...