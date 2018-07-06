Nieto agreed to a two-year deal with the Avalanche on Friday.

The 25-year-old posted a career-high 15 goals last season during his second stint with the Avalanche. "Matt brings speed and offensive depth to our lineup," said Avalanche Executive Vice President/General Manager Joe Sakic. "He adds a lot of energy to our team and was a big part of our penalty kill this past season. We're excited to have him back for the next two years."