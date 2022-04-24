Francouz (head) participated in Sunday's morning skate, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Francouz took a puck to the head Friday, so it's good to see him back on the ice so soon. Colorado has yet to name a starting goalie between Francouz and Darcy Kuemper for Sunday's game against the Jets, but Francouz should be available to play if called upon.
