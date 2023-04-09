Francouz (lower body) will start in Sunday's road game against Anaheim, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Francouz is still expected to miss Saturday's contest versus LA, but Avalanche coach Jared Bednar has already marked the goaltender's return date. Francouz, who was last in net Feb. 7, has a 7-7-1 record, 2.53 GAA and .919 save percentage in 15 appearances this season. Anaheim's as good a team as any for him to shake off the rust against, given that the Ducks have the 31st-ranked offense with 2.47 goals per game in 2022-23.