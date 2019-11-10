Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Makes 39 saves in win
Francouz stopped 39 of 41 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Francouz was shaky at the start, as he went into the first intermission down 2-1. The 29-year-old then stopped all 23 shots he faces in the final two periods while the Avalanche's offense did their part to get him a win. Francouz improved to 4-2-0 with a 2.82 GAA and a .915 save percentage. Expect him to get virtually all of the starts while Philipp Grubauer (lower body) is on the shelf.
