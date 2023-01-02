Francouz (lower body) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Francouz has been dealing with an injury that was bothering him before the holiday break. His timetable was described as possibly being week-to-week by coach Jared Bednar last Wednesday. Jonas Johansson will continue to serve as Alexandar Georgiev's backup during the absence of Francouz.
