Francouz had an adductor procedure following Colorado's first-round playoff exit, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Per Boulding, Francouz is "expected to recover here in the near future," according to Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland. It sounds like Francouz should be available for training camp in the fall. The 32-year-old netminder was limited to 16 appearances during the 2022-23 season, going 8-7-1 with a 2.61 GAA and a .915 save percentage.