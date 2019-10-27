Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Yields four goals
Francouz allowed four goals on 26 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.
The poor outing stuck Francouz with his first loss of the season, dropping his record to 2-1-0. He's now allowed eight goals in three appearance, a perfectly acceptable effort from a sparsely-used backup playing second fiddle to Philipp Grubauer. Outside of streaming Francouz when he starts, the 29-year-old doesn't have much fantasy value given the limited playing time.
