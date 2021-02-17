Graves posted an assist, two blocked shots, two shots on net and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Graves had the secondary helper on Brandon Saad's goal in the second period. The 25-year-old Graves turned some heads with 26 points and a plus-40 rating in 69 appearances last season, but that success has vanished in 2020-21. The rearguard has only two assists, 23 shots on net, 24 blocks, 18 PIM and a minus-3 rating in 12 outings this year. He's still a sturdy defender with little doubt of his worthiness of a spot in the lineup, but he's probably not going to attract much interest in standard fantasy formats.