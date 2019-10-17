Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Records six hits
Graves posted six hits with three blocks and a minus-1 rating in a 3-2 overtime loss against the Penguins on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old already has two points in six games this season, but the night he had in Pittsburgh on Wednesday is what owners should expect from him on most nights. He's averaging 2.3 blocks and 1.5 hits per game this season. Graves also has a plus-3 rating and nine shots on net in six contests.
