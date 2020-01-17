Graves scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Graves now has points in consecutive outings after a nine-game drought. The 24-year-old defenseman is up to 17 points, a plus-31 rating and 89 shots on goal in 46 games. He's been plenty physical as well, with 90 blocked shots, 76 hits and 35 PIM this season. Bottom line -- he's a solid contributor on the blue line despite seeing virtually no power-play time.