Girard scored a goal and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.

Two of Girard's three goals this season have come in the last six games, and he's added a helper in that span. The 24-year-old blueliner is up to eight points, 51 shots on net, 37 blocked shots, 31 hits and a minus-13 rating through 31 appearances. Girard continues to play in a top-four role, but he's tracking toward the lowest-scoring season of his career.