Girard (concussion) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's Game 1 against Winnipeg, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Girard missed Colorado's final two regular-season games after suffering a concussion in a loss to the Jets on April 13. The 25-year-old's return would certainly help bolster the Avs' blue line -- Girard had three goals, 18 points, 76 hits and 99 blocked shots across 59 games this year.