Girard (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Game 5 against the Predators on Friday.

Girard hasn't been on the ice since Game 1, in which he logged 22:07 of ice time, with 1:52 coming on the man advantage. If the defenseman does suit up, it will likely come at the expense of Duncan Siemens.

