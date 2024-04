Girard, who exited Saturday's game against Winnipeg, is in the concussion protocol, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Girard isn't likely to appear in the Avalanche's final two regular-season contests due to the concussion. If that ends up being the case, then Girard will conclude the campaign with three goals, 18 points and 76 hits in 59 outings. His status for the playoffs remains to be determined, but in the meantime, Caleb Jones will likely draw into the lineup Sunday versus Vegas.