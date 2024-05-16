Girard logged an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Stars in Game 5.
Girard helped out on Casey Mittelstadt's go-ahead goal early in the third period. The helper was Girard's third in eight playoff contests, and he hasn't scored a goal this postseason. The defenseman has added a modest eight shots on net, 20 blocked shots, 10 hits and a plus-4 rating while skating in a second-pairing role since he recovered from a concussion that cost him four contests in mid-April.
