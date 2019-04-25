Girard (upper body) will dress for Friday's Game 1 against the Sharks, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.

Girard missed the final three games of the team's opening-round upset of Calgary, but he's doing well enough to rejoin the mix on the back end. Either Cale Makar or Patrick Nemeth will come out of the lineup. There's also a chance that the Avalanche will roll with seven defensemen for the contest.