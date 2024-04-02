Walker notched an assist and two blocked shots during Monday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.
After missing the third period of Saturday's game due to an upper-body injury, Walker remained in his regular spot on the third pairing with partner Jack Johnson. Walker added three shots on net over 16:35 of ice time. This was only the fifth point over 14 games for Walker since the beginning of March.
More News
-
Avalanche's Sean Walker: Cleared to play against Jackets•
-
Avalanche's Sean Walker: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Avalanche's Sean Walker: Begins frantic comeback•
-
Avalanche's Sean Walker: Scores two goals Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Sean Walker: Grabs first helper for new team•
-
Avalanche's Sean Walker: Headed for Mile High City•