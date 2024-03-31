Walker sustained an upper-body injury in Saturday's game versus the Predators, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.
Walker didn't play in the third period after exiting late in the second. It's unclear if he will be able to travel with the Avalanche for their upcoming three-game road trip. If he can't play, Caleb Jones could enter the lineup.
