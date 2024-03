Walker produced an assist, eight shots on goal and four blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

This was Walker's second game with the Avalanche after he was dealt from the Flyers. The 29-year-old defenseman has been listed on the third pairing, but he saw 19:04 of ice time Tuesday, trailing only Cale Makar (23:42) on Colorado's blue line. Walker is up to 23 points, 117 shots on net, 103 blocked shots, 88 hits and a plus-8 rating through 65 outings this season.