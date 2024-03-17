Walker scored twice on three shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Walker opened the scoring in the second period and added another goal to tie the game at 2-2 in the third. Those were his first two goals as a member of the Avalanche, and he has three points over four contests since he was traded from the Flyers. The 29-year-old blueliner has enjoyed a productive campaign with eight goals, 25 points, 120 shots on net, 92 hits, 105 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 67 appearances.