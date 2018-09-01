Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Back to work early
Varlamov (knee) is already back in Colorado participating in informal practices, The Hockey Writers reports.
The burning question among Avalanche fans and fantasy owners alike is whether Varlamov or Philipp Grubauer -- who was traded from the Capitals in June -- will get the lion's share of starts in goal for the Western Conference club this season. As suggested in this latest report, the presence of Grubauer and the team's signing of Czech import Pavel Francouz caused Varlamov to get an early start with his practices. After all, it now seems like this is his job to lose. The Russian recorded a 24-16-6 record, 2.68 GAA and .920 save percentage last season, but he missed the playoffs due to the knee injury and the Avs ended up signing Grubauer for three years and $10 million.
