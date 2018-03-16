Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Stops 44 to beat Blues
Varlamov saved 44 of 45 shots during Thursday's 4-1 win over St. Louis.
After turning away 33 of 34 shots against the Wild on Tuesday, Varlamov appears to be rounding into top form at just the right time. Colorado currently holds the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference, and the Russian netminder's play will be critical to the Avs punching their ticket to the playoffs. With a 20-13-6 record, .917 save percentage and 2.76 GAA for the campaign, fantasy owners can start Varlamov with confidence in most matchups, and especially considering his recent form.
