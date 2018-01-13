Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Transferred to IR
Varlamov (groin) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Varlamov doesn't have a clear timetable for his return, so Jonathan Bernier will be the de facto No. 1 in Colorado with Andrew Hammond available in a pinch. While he's having a decent season -- including a 13-9-2 record, 2.87 GAA and .912 save percentage -- Varlamov continues to frustrate his fantasy owners due to his injury woes. He's undergone multiple hip surgeries and had to overcome a groin ailment in the 2016-17 campaign.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Hampered by groin strain•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Ruled out until after bye week•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Considered day-to-day•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Suffers lower-body injury•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Defending net Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Beats Maple Leafs in overtime•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...