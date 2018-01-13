Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Transferred to IR

Varlamov (groin) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Varlamov doesn't have a clear timetable for his return, so Jonathan Bernier will be the de facto No. 1 in Colorado with Andrew Hammond available in a pinch. While he's having a decent season -- including a 13-9-2 record, 2.87 GAA and .912 save percentage -- Varlamov continues to frustrate his fantasy owners due to his injury woes. He's undergone multiple hip surgeries and had to overcome a groin ailment in the 2016-17 campaign.