Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Turns aside 30 shots, remains perfect
Varlamov allowed just one goal in a 6-1 win against the Sabres on Thursday.
That's now three wins in a row for Varlamov, who also turned aside 13 shots on the power play in a stretch where the Avs took five of the six penalties. When healthy, Varlamov is a capable No. 1 goalie and even though there's a lack of quality depth on the roster the Avs have been a formidable force to start the season. He's worth owning in all formats.
