Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Inching closer to return
Andrighetto (lower body) isn't expected to play Wednesday against Boston or Friday against the Capitals, but he'll likely join the Avalanche on their upcoming road trip, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.
Andrighetto has missed Colorado's last five games due to a lower-body injury, but it sounds like he could be ready to return as soon as Sunday against the Ducks. The 25-year-old winger was averaging 2:26 of ice time on the man advantage per game prior to his injury, so he may be worth a look in deeper leagues once he's cleared to play.
