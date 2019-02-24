Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Churning out helpers
Andrighetto has four assists in his last three games.
The often-streaky winger has found his way onto the scoresheet with more regularity in February, registering five points in 12 games. In Saturday's 5-0 win over the Predators, he also twice raised a referee's arm, earning four PIM. It's unlikely the bad boy routine continues, as that gave him 10 PIM this year, matching his career-high in the category from last season.
