Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Production halted
Andrighetto carries a minus-6 rating through nine pointless appearances in 2019.
Andrighetto tends to produce in spurts -- that's only natural for a guy averaging a mere 11:49 of ice time -- but it's rather disconcerting that he hasn't connected for any power-play points this season as a skater consistently working with the secondary man-advantage group. The fear is that he may be losing confidence in his shot based on a career-worst 5.5 shooting percentage and only three goals over 32 games.
