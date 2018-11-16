Andrighetto (lower body) will rejoin the lineup for Friday's home game against the Capitals, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.

Andrighetto has been activated from injured reserve, so he's fully ready to rock. The 25-year-old winger from Switzerland has one goal and a plus-2 rating over six contests, though it appears that he'll be eased back into the lineup as a fourth-liner.