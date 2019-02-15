Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Pots insurance tally
Andrighetto scored his fourth goal of the season in a 4-1 win over the Jets on Thursday.
On a delayed penalty call against the Jets, Andrighetto capped off a tic-tac-toe passing play for the game's final goal. Andrighetto hadn't scored since Dec. 14, and still has just seven points in 39 games. Andrighetto averaged only 11:22 per game entering the contest, and his lack of production across almost all statistics makes him safe to avoid in fantasy.
